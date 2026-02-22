Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tino Livramento? History-making former England right-back makes 2026 World Cup pick & reveals who he would ‘discard’

Tuchel has previously vowed to speak with as many World Cup hopefuls as possible before settling on his final selection. The former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss has said: “It’s my job now to make contact with everyone, players like Trent. Players that are on our longlist, 55, 60 players, to reach out to them, be in touch with them, explain to them why they were not here. Explain to them what they have to do, where they can improve. Can they even do something or is it just a choice? So this is my job in the next weeks and months.

“I hate phone calls. Better on FaceTime. Then I see the expression, at least, and get a feeling for the person. Or I need to visit them, visit training, training grounds.

“We can do group visits. We can do Jude [Bellingham] and Trent. And visit the clubs. And some of them we will call. Let’s see. I think it’s important that I reach out to everyone, even to the guys we didn’t pick so regularly to tell them where they are and give them honest feedback.”

After heading to the United States, England will take in pre-tournament friendly dates with New Zealand and Costa Rica in Florida. A quest for a first major trophy in the men’s game since 1966 will be opened against Croatia on June 17.