Trent Alexander-Arnold labelled a 'Scouse Galactico' as Real Madrid backed to seal 2025 transfer for Liverpool talisman - with Jude Bellingham 'drawing him' to Santiago Bernabeu
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is being backed to leave the Reds on a free transfer and join Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid in 2025.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alexander-Arnold's contract expires next summer
- Being backed to join Real Madrid on free transfer
- England team-mate Jude Bellingham could play key role