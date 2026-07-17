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'Principles are very high' - Trent Alexander-Arnold impressed by 'intense' Jose Mourinho as Real Madrid begin pre-season
Demanding start to Real Madrid’s pre-season campaign
According to Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid’s 2026-27 pre-season is already living up to its billing for intensity. Training under Mourinho at Ciudad Real Madrid has featured punishing double sessions in the Madrid heat, exactly the kind of workload the squad anticipated upon their return to Valdebebas.
Alexander-Arnold, speaking to the club’s official channels after recent sessions, confirmed the early days have been as tough as expected. "So far, so good. It’s hot and very intense. We’re in preseason, and that’s what we expected. There are a lot of tough sessions, a lot of double sessions, so it’s been intense so far," the right-back said.
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Trent’s summer preparation and readiness to return
Alexander-Arnold made sure he arrived in peak condition after the off-season break. He used the first couple of weeks for rest before shifting focus to running and rebuilding fitness levels, ensuring he was fully prepared when the group reconvened.
"In the summer you have a couple of weeks off and then a couple of weeks getting back into running and regaining your fitness," he explained. "Now, in preseason, you have to come back in shape. So I was ready and really looking forward to returning."
High praise for Mourinho’s intensity and standards
The biggest talking point around the Spanish giants this summer has been Mourinho’s return for a second spell in charge. Alexander-Arnold, who previously faced the Portuguese as an opponent, has been struck by the coach’s approach from day one.
He said: "With Mourinho? Very good, very good. I’ve always admired the coach. I’ve played against him a couple of times and it’s a pleasure to work with him and his team.
"He’s intense. The principles and the level of expectation are very high, so I’m looking forward to seeing how, the more we get to know each other, the more we learn and the more he can teach us. And we’re all willing and eager to learn and improve. I’m sure he’ll teach us a lot and help us win trophies this year."
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Clear pre-season objectives as foundations are laid
Looking ahead, Alexander-Arnold’s focus remains simple and process-driven. The immediate priority is physical conditioning combined with absorbing Mourinho’s tactical principles so the team can present a clear identity once competitive fixtures begin.
"Preseason objectives? It’s about getting in shape, understanding the principles and how the coach wants us to play," he added. "Understanding how we’re going to set up and present ourselves for this season. And, simply, getting fit and back in action and regaining our rhythm. I’ve been out of action for a long time, so it’s good to finally be back and lay a good foundation for a successful season."
With Mourinho’s reputation for demanding total commitment well established from his previous successful stint at the club, Alexander-Arnold’s comments underline a squad already buying into the elevated standards required if Real Madrid are to challenge on multiple fronts again this season.
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