Transfer boost for Arsenal as Bayern's Leon Goretzka 'wants Premier League move' in blow to Inter

Despite Goretzka's preference for England, Italian clubs are not giving up without a fight. Inter have emerged as the primary challengers, following a disappointing Champions League campaign that highlighted their need for more physical, experienced options in the centre of the park. Journalist Christian Falk confirmed the interest from Italy, noting that Goretzka’s age is not seen as a hindrance in Serie A compared to the youth-focused markets of England or Germany.

Falk provided detail on the situation in Italy, stating: “It is true: Inter Milan have a chance of signing Goretzka this summer. Inter had a bad week in the Champions League, and now they’re discussing what they sorely need to add to their squad. An experienced player like Goretzka, who is also very physical, could help this team. In Italy, age isn’t as big a factor as it is in the Bundesliga or England, which primarily likes to invest in young players. So, it’s not only Inter who are interested, there’s also AC Milan and Juventus. I’m not sure if he’d decide to go to Serie A if he also has an offer from the Premier League. Of course, he first needs an offer from England, and it’s worth bearing in mind that he is 31 years old. However, I heard that Goretzka’s main target is the Premier League but he’s also interested in Italy.”