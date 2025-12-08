Getty Images
'A tragedy that could and should have been avoided' - Cardiff City take aim at Nantes over death of Emiliano Sala in passionate statement ahead of £105m hearing as bitter seven-year legal battle nears conclusion
Sala tragedy: Plan crashed when travelling to Wales
Argentine striker Sala died when the private plane carrying him from France to Cardiff crashed into the Channel. He was in the process of completing a £15 million switch from Ligue 1 side Nantes. He lost his life alongside pilot David Ibbotson, with the flight having been organised by agent Willie McKay and his son Mark. The journey was unlicensed and a legal dispute has dragged on for several years.
How much are Cardiff seeking in damages?
Cardiff are seeking £105m ($140m) in damages. They were a Premier League side when agreeing a deal for Sala, but suffered relegation out of the top flight at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
David Anderson, who helped to organise the flight in question, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in the tragedy. On December 8, 2025, proceedings will begin at the Nantes Commercial Court as Cardiff state their case.
The presiding French judge will consider whether Nantes are liable for the financial losses being claimed by Cardiff. If the Bluebirds are successful, then a decision will be made on how much they are owed.
Cardiff City condemn Nantes & McKay in statement
The Welsh outfit have said in a strongly-worded statement: “Nantes' commercial court will finally hear the substance of Cardiff City Football Club's case against FC Nantes. We want FC Nantes to be held accountable for the faults committed by Willie McKay, FC Nantes' true agent. This tragedy, which began nearly seven years ago, cost Emiliano Sala his life.
“It is a tragedy that could and should have been avoided, had the people involved in the transfer on FC Nantes' side not relied on the services of a banned agent, who went on to organise illegal flights to get the deal done. On the eve of the hearing, however, there is hope.
“The hearing marks another step towards uncovering the truth and establishing more accountability in football. This case isn't about harming football: it's about protecting its integrity. This is about ensuring higher standards across our sport, especially surrounding transfers. Because Emiliano Sala deserved better. Because football deserves better.”
- Getty Images Sport
Sala case: When is a verdict expected?
At the hearing in France, the judge will open proceedings - which get underway at 4pm UK time - by delivering an initial summary of the case. All documents submitted by both clubs have been reviewed. Legal teams from each party will then present their respective arguments.
While the matter is now in court, after almost seven years, a final verdict is not expected until the spring of 2026. That means full closure remains some way off, but an end to the lengthy saga is now in sight.
Sala’s body was found in the wreckage of the plane transporting him to the United Kingdom on January 21, 2019. The aircraft in question went down near the Channel Island of Guernsey. Ibbotson’s body was never recovered.
While they were a Premier League outfit at the time of the transfer for Sala being agreed, Cardiff now find themselves in the third tier of English football. They are top of the League One table through 17 fixtures in 2025-26.
Advertisement