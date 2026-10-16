Tottenham wonderkid Mikey Moore reveals why he snubbed Premier League offers to follow Jude Bellingham's path in Germany

Moore has shed light on his choice to join Cologne this summer, admitting he deliberately sought a challenge away from the familiarity of English football. Despite having multiple opportunities to remain in the Premier League or the Championship, the teenager felt that moving abroad was the best way to accelerate his professional growth. The forward, who recently spent time with Scottish giants Rangers, has already forced his way into the starting XI in Germany, featuring in Cologne’s last three league outings.

Explaining his thought process behind the move, Moore emphasised a desire to test his mettle against elite European competition. "I had options to stay in England and to maybe stay where I'm a little bit more comfortable. But the conversations came down to me picking a team, and I wanted to take myself a little bit out of my comfort zone to test myself in a big league and one of the top five leagues," the attacker told BBC Radio 5.