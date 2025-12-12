Two strikes and out! Tottenham transfer list Yves Bissouma following second laughing gas scandal

Bissouma has not played a single competitive minute since Frank’s arrival, and Monday’s revelation that Spurs are investigating new footage appearing to show him inhaling nitrous oxide has pushed the situation into full-blown crisis mode. This is not Bissouma’s first brush with controversy involving nitrous oxide. In early 2023, then-manager Ange Postecoglou suspended him for one game after he appeared in similar footage, prompting a public apology from the player, who conceded at the time that he had shown "a severe lack of judgement".

He said: "I want to apologise for these videos. This was a severe lack of judgment. I understand how serious this is and the health risks involved, and I also take my responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously."

Possession of nitrous oxide for recreational use was criminalised across the UK in 2023 and might trigger a two-year prison sentence, meaning this second alleged offence carries more serious ramifications.

"It's an internal matter we are dealing with at the moment, and when we have dealt with that, then I will comment on it," Frank said recently.

With Bissouma already on thin ice, The Times report that patience has run out. Previous coach Postecoglou had initially identified Bissouma as a potential leader within his dressing room, yet even his first day under the Australian was marred by the midfielder arriving late, which he attributed to a flat tyre and heavy traffic. Spurs stuck by him then. But now, with two off-field scandals and a club-level suspension behind him, the north London side has opted to cut ties.