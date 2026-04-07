Tottenham target Man City goalkeeper James Trafford to replace Guglielmo Vicario as Inter prepare summer swoop

Vicario's time in north London appears to be coming to an end after just two seasons. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old has already reached an agreement to facilitate his departure during the upcoming transfer window. Italian giants Inter are leading the race to bring the Azzurri star back to Serie A, as Spurs brace for a significant squad overhaul.

The goalkeeper is currently sidelined following hernia surgery and remains a major doubt for new manager Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge against Sunderland this weekend.

With Tottenham mired in a shocking relegation battle, Vicario is thought to be seeking a project that offers stability and the guaranteed prospect of Champions League football, something Spurs look unlikely to provide in the near future.



