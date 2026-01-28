Goal.com
Sean Walsh

Tottenham player ratings vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Randal Kolo Muani & Dominic Solanke goals ease struggling Spurs into Champions League last 16 as one of top seeded sides

Tottenham Hotspur put their Premier League struggles to one side again as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Wednesday, booking their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League. Spurs are in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle but have secured an automatic place in the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition.

Tottenham had the ball in the net inside two minutes through Xavi Simons, who was quickest to react when goalkeeper Kaua Santos pushed out a low cross from Randal Kolo Muani into the box, but the goal was seemingly ruled out for a foul by Destiny Udogie when in an offside position during the build-up.

The visitors went close again after half an hour when a flowing move ended with Wilson Odobert struck the inside of the post from 20 yards, before Simons dribbled his way into the area but saw his close-range effort kept out by Santos.

At the other end, Frankfurt rattled the bar through Hugo Larsson after timing his run to perfection to beat the offside trap as the two sides went into the half-time break on level terms.

Within 120 seconds of the restart, Spurs had the lead. From a free-kick, Simons whipped in a deep cross for Cristian Romero to head back across the face of goal, where Kolo Muani was on hand to score against his former side.

With just under 15 minutes remaining, Tottenham doubled that advantage. Mahmoud Dahoud tried to intercept a high pass into Simons but inadvertently set substitute Dominic Solanke racing away instead, and he grabbed his second goal away at Frankfurt in as many seasons with a well-placed finish to wrap up the points.

GOAL rates Tottenham's players from Deutsche Bank Park...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Guglielmo Vicario (6/10):

    A rare quiet night for Tottenham's goalkeeper, who ended the league phase with six clean sheets from eight games.

    Djed Spence (6/10):

    A rare outing on his favoured right side due to an injury to Pedro Porro. Effective at both ends of the pitch, defending well while delivering some teasing crosses.

    Joao Palhinha (6/10):

    Dropped into a back five though was often found pressing higher up the pitch as an extra man. Strong in the tackle as ever.

    Cristian Romero (8/10):

    Another game, another goal contribution for Tottenham's captain. A constant menace in the Frankfurt box and his assist for Kolo Muani came as no surprise.

    Kevin Danso (7/10):

    Given licence to roam forward down the left channel. Collided with Romero on a corner midway through the first half and moved gingerly from there on out. Though Frankfurt targeted him for this reason, the Austrian more than held his own.

    Destiny Udogie (7/10):

    Made a couple of vital last-ditch challenges to deny Frankfurt when Spurs' line was high. Continually provided width down the wing to open the game up.

  • Midfield

    Archie Gray (6/10):

    Another dutiful if unspectacular performance from the teenager in his preferred midfield role.

    Pape Matar Sarr (6/10):

    Made his first start since returning from his successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Senegal. Popped up all over the pitch winning the ball back and moving it on.

    Attack

    Wilson Odobert (7/10):

    The protagonist of the first half, continually finding joy down the right. Quietened after the break and was withdrawn for Solanke.

    Randal Kolo Muani (8/10):

    Was involved in a minor car accident with Odobert on Tuesday, but was deemed fit to play and scored against his second former side this Champions League campaign having already netted against parent club Paris Saint-Germain. Afforded a rest late on for Scarlett.

    Xavi Simons (7/10):

    A wizard of dribble with the ball at his feet, no question. His weight of pass and shot was usually his letdown, however. Came up with the cross that led to Kolo Muani's goal.

    Subs & Manager

    Dominic Solanke (8/10):

    Replaced Odobert with around 20 minutes left, and was only on the pitch for five before he got on the scoresheet.

    Dane Scarlett (N/A):

    Given a run out in place of Kolo Muani.

    Ju'nai Byfield (N/A):

    Subbed on for Udogie for the closing stages.

    Thomas Frank (8/10):

    The Dane may be almost universally unpopular among Spurs fans, but he has nonetheless guided them to an automatic place in the Champions League knockouts following another marvellous European display.

