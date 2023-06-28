Tottenham Hotspur most expensive signings: How Spurs splashed £1.5 billion on incoming transfers

Tottenham have a bit of a reputation of being tight with their money, but they have spent plenty of cash this century

Tottenham Hotspur have done a fine job in becoming one of the Premier League's so-called big six over the course of the last decade or so after languishing in mid-table team at the start of the century.

Much of that upward trend is down to some strong decision making at board level and having a clear philosophy as to what they represent.

Their resurgence has not been cheap, though, as they have have been spending freely to get to where they are now.

Although Spurs have only surpassed the £50 million mark on two occasions, with both Tanguy Ndombele and Richarlison costing £50m+, they have not held back when it comes to quantity.

And it's fair to say that approach hasn't always paid off!

Luka Modric was a phenomenal signing at just over £20m, but they paid a similar amount for Vincent Janssen, Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil to name just a few examples.

So, let's take a look at their 21st-century transfer dealings and their most expensive arrivals of the last 22 years!

Tottenham Hotspur most expensive signings by season

Season Most expensive signing Fee Total spending 2023/24 James Maddison £40.00M £122.00M 2022/23 Richarlison £52.20M £152.91M 2021/22 Bryan Gil £22.50M £86.31M 2020/21 Giovani Lo Celso £28.80M £59.45M 2019/20 Tanguy Ndombele £54M £133.65M 2018/19 None - - 2017/18 Davinson Sanchez £37.80M £111.15M 2016/17 Moussa Sissoko £31.50M £75.15M 2015/16 Heung-min Son £27M £63.90M 2014/15 Ben Davies £11.39M £43.63M 2013/14 Erik Lamela £27M £110.30M 2012/13 Mousa Dembele £17.10M £65.93M 2011/12 Scott Parker £5.18M £8.10M 2010/11 Rafael van der Vaart £9.45M £23.94M 2009/10 Peter Crouch £9.45M £36.27M 2008/09 Luka Modric £20.25M £129.56M 2007/08 Darren Bent £22.28M £84.74M 2006/07 Dimitar Berbatov £14.13M £54.90M 2005/06 Jermaine Jenas £13.50M £32.86M 2004/05 Andy Reid £7.20M £42.41M 2003/04 Jermaine Defoe £9.45M £26.78M 2002/03 Robbie Keane £9.45M £9.45M 2001/02 Dean Richards £10.94M £25.25M 2000/01 Sergiy Rebrov £16.20M £23.17M TOTAL £1.52B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt.

Tottenham Hotspur top 10 most expensive player signings