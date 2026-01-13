Tottenham's misery continues as key player ruled out for three months after surgery

The clouds gathering over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have darkened significantly this week. The club have officially confirmed that Bentancur, a linchpin of their midfield, has undergone successful surgery on his right hamstring but now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Uruguay international sustained the damage during last week’s dispiriting Premier League defeat away at Bournemouth, a result that left Spurs languishing in 14th place and piled further pressure on head coach Frank.

With the 28-year-old not expected to return until late April at the earliest, according to BBC Sport, his season is effectively over for all meaningful purposes. The timing could not be worse for Frank, whose midfield options are already stretched to the breaking point. The loss of Bentancur deprives the side of their most composed ball-player in the engine room, a calmness they sorely lacked during the chaotic FA Cup exit to Aston Villa on Saturday.