Tottenham legend calls out Arsenal captain for 'not right' reaction to Wolves draw
Gunners stunned by late Wolves fightback
Mikel Arteta’s side appeared to be cruising toward a routine three points at Molineux, holding a comfortable two-goal cushion against the Premier League's basement dwellers. However, a catastrophic late collapse saw the London side surrender their lead, as goals from Hugo Bueno and Tom Edozie earned Wolves an improbable point.
The result serves as a significant blow to Arsenal’s championship aspirations, handing Manchester City a massive boost in the title race, as Pep Guardiola's side are five points behind with a game in hand. The nature of the draw has left the Gunners reeling, particularly given their complete control of the match for the opening hour before the defensive frailties emerged.
Captain Saka did not shy away from the disappointment following the final whistle, admitting the atmosphere in the camp had shifted. "It’s very flat [the dressing room]," Saka told Sky Sports. "I’m very disappointed with the result and especially how we played in the second half, it’s far from the level that we’ve set this season."
Mental fragility creeping back into title race
The draw follows a pattern of dropped points for Arteta’s men, who also stumbled against Brentford last week. Hoddle believes these results point toward a deeper psychological shift within the squad, suggesting that the "authoritative" swagger that defined their early-season form has been replaced by a visible sense of trepidation.
For a young squad that has struggled to cross the finish line in previous seasons, these consecutive setbacks are being viewed as a litmus test for their maturity. Hoddle noted that the previous confidence of a team claiming "we are going to win the title" has been replaced by a group that appears to be doubting their own credentials under the bright lights of the run-in.
The former Tottenham boss emphasised that the pressure is now firmly on the shoulders of the players to remain united. "I look at Arsenal against Brentford and Wolves and I just feel they’re starting to doubt themselves," Hoddle told Premier League Productions. "A few months ago they weren't doing that... but they’re doubting themselves and now they’re under pressure and it’s all about the mentality."
Hoddle questions captain Saka's demeanor
Analysing the aftermath, Hoddle was clinical in his assessment of Saka’s post-match interview. While many praised the England international for his honesty regarding the team's performance, the pundit argued that a captain's body language must inspire more confidence during moments of crisis.
"That’s interesting, that, because he was the skipper tonight," Hoddle remarked. "For me, he was very honest, very honest there saying they need to do better... blah blah blah. But his demeanour for me wasn’t right. Your demeanour needs to be a little bit more up, he was very flat, very flat."
Saka, however, remained focused on the tactical and momentum-based issues facing the team. "It’s time for us to reflect on the few performances and just fix the issues immediately so we can get back to winning games and going on a run and build momentum because we’ve lost that a bit right now," the winger concluded.
A defining weekend for the Londoners
The stalemate at Molineux has left Arsenal in a precarious position where they can no longer afford any margin for error. With the momentum possibly shifting toward their rivals, the upcoming fixtures are widely regarded as the defining stretch that will determine if the Gunners can maintain their challenge or if their hard work will unravel.
Arteta faces the daunting task of purging the doubt that has seeped into his players' minds before the next clash. The coaching staff will likely focus on defensive stability and psychological resets to ensure the late-game collapses seen in the West Midlands do not become a recurring theme.
Arsenal must now prepare for their next Premier League match, where they face Tottenham in the North London Derby on Sunday, a day after City meet Newcastle.
