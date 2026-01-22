Getty Images Sport
Tottenham get another deal done! Thomas Frank's side confirm capture of Brazilian full-back Souza
Spurs confirm second winter deal
Spurs have secured the signing of 19-year-old wonderkid Souza from Santos, with the teenager signing a long-term contract in north London. A Brazil Under-17 international, the full-back only made his first-team debut for the Serie A side last year, and has gone on to play 24 times for the first-team. Now, he will continue his career in north London. He becomes Frank's second signing of the January window, after Conor Gallagher was lured away from Atletico Madrid.
Souza's dream
Souza has revealed his excitement at making the move to the Premier League.
He told the club's official website: “It’s an incredible feeling to join a really big club in Spurs.
“I grew up watching the Premier League so this is a childhood dream for me and I can’t wait to get going.
“This is a big step in my development. The Premier League is very different to what I’m used to in Brazil, and I’m really looking forward to this challenge and to being part of the squad here.”
Beleaguered boss Frank added: “I’m really pleased to add Souza to our squad. He is a talented, promising young full-back, who is forward-thinking and technically very good.
“I’m looking forward to working with him and helping developing that potential, as we believe we have bought one of the brightest left-back talents in the world, who can give us something now but also for the future.”
Frank under immense pressure
Frank has been struggling in the job for some time and Spurs currently sit 14th, ahead of what could be a crunch meeting with Burnley this weekend. Frank's side did beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek, however, and Frank believes the club can start putting results together soon.
He said on Thursday: "The support [from the club] has been exceptional throughout the season.
"I know there's a few questions about me, but it's not about me. It's about me, the staff, the players, the club and that needs to be aligned and that direction and alignment is very clear from ownership to the board.
"Everyone is on the same page and there's a lot of things going in the right direction.
"We just need to back it up with even more good performance and more good result. I had lunch with Nick Beucher and Johan Lange [board members] again today.
"So I think it's again a good sign of just that support there is. And we need to keep going.”
He added: "Nick was here this week. That was planned five weeks ago. So that's normal if he's over that we have lunch.
"I have lunch with Vinai (Venkatesham, Chief Executive) three times a week because it's a good way to talk and get around all the small bits we need to do because we're also busy with meetings and a busy schedule. The same with Johan, the same with Fabio. So it makes sense to use that time to have lunch and talk."
What comes next?
Spurs face Burnley this weekend. The club are 10 points clear of the relegation zone at this point, with Burnley in 19th with 14 points. They are also, amazingly, only eight points behind the top four. A victory is required and Souza will hope to be involved this weekend.
Frank said: "They are competitive. Like at Anfield. It is about us and what we can do. We need to be on top of their threats and be able to score goals.
"They are difficult to break down and know who they are."
