Tottenham enter Rodrygo race! Daniel Levy to test 'good relationship' with Real Madrid in ambitious move for Liverpool & Arsenal target Rodrygo Tottenham Transfers Liverpool Arsenal Real Madrid LaLiga Premier League

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is looking to exploit his "good relationship" with Real Madrid to sign Rodrygo this summer. Spurs are the latest club to join the transfer race for the Brazilian alongside Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal. Rodrygo, though, will make a decision on his future only after a discussion with Real boss Xabi Alonso.