'26 years of hard graft' - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou demands 'more respect' for his work at Spurs amid 'dismissive' criticism as he calls out pundit Jamie Carragher
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou demanded "more respect" for his work at Spurs amid "dismissive" criticism as he called out pundit Jamie Carragher.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tottenham churned out a hard-fought win over Man Utd
- Carragher was critical of Postecoglou's tactics
- The Australian has now hit back at the former Reds defender