Alexia Putellas, Alessia Russo & GOAL's top 20 players of the 2024-25 European women's season - ranked

Both Barcelona and Arsenal, who will contest Saturday's Women's Champions League final, have had some of this season's most outstanding performers

This weekend, the European women's football season will come to its climax in Lisbon, as Barcelona and Arsenal meet in the 2024-25 Champions League final. It's not an unexpected final on one side, with this Barca's sixth time in the showpiece event in just seven seasons, but it's who will face the winners of the last two editions of this competition that is a slight surprise, with the Gunners reaching this stage for the first time since their lone triumph in 2007.

There have been plenty and thrills and spills on the route to this point. With Arsenal, it has featured more drama, including the biggest comeback the Women's Champions League has seen in seven years in the quarter-finals, whereas Barca's run has been incredibly commanding, with an 8-2 aggregate win over Chelsea in the semi-finals quite the statement.

However, the European season has not just been about its premier competition. Both Chelsea and Bayern Munich secured domestic trebles, Lyon continued their dominance in France and Juventus returned to the top of the tree in Italy after two tricky seasons, while there were feel-good stories at clubs like Paris FC, who upset Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup final, and Inter, who will play in the Champions League next season for the first time.

So, which individuals have shown through it all? GOAL picks its top 20 players of the 2024-25 European women's campaign...