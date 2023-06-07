Borussia Dortmund most expensive sales - How BVB made over €1 billion in outgoing transfers

Borussia Dortmund have been absolutely smashing it in the transfer market with some big-money departures throughout the century

Borussia Dortmund have established themselves as one of the biggest clubs in Germany along with Bayern Munich in the last decade.

In the last 10 seasons, they have won the Bundesliga once and finished second on five occasions.

The Black and Yellows have not just made a name by becoming a challenger to Bayern Munich's supremacy in Germany, but they have also become a club known for nurturing some of the finest talents in world football.

Several players such as Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ilkay Gundogan and Ousmane Dembele came to the club as relative unknowns but left the club as superstars. And on most occasions, the German side made big money by selling them.

Norwegian forward Erling Haaland became BVB's statement sale for 2022 when he joined Manchester City for a reported fee of €60 million.

England international Jude Bellingham took things to another level in 2023, though, leaving Dortmund for Real Madrid in a deal worth €103m, potentially rising even higher depending on bonuses.

Borussia Dortmund biggest sales by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2023/24 Jude Bellingham €103m €103m 2022/23 Erling Haaland €60M €78.7M 2021/22 Jadon Sancho €85M €108.25M 2020/21 Omer Toprak €4M €5.5M 2019/20 Abdou Diallo €32M €132.25M 2018/19 Christian Pulisic €64M €114.2M 2017/18 Ousmane Dembele €140M €275.95M 2016/17 Henrikh Mkhitaryan €42M €111M 2015/16 Ciro Immobile €11M €42.55M 2014/15 Julian Schieber €2.5M €4.8M 2013/14 Mario Gotze €37M €47.38M 2012/13 Shinji Kagawa €16M €34M 2011/12 Nuri Sahin €10M €12.14M 2010/11 Nelson Valdez €3.5M €4.3M 2009/10 Alex Frei €4.25M €6.35M 2008/09 Mladen Petric €7.3M €12.3M 2007/08 Ebi Smolarek €4.5M €5.28M 2006/07 Tomas Rosicky €10M €16.95M 2005/06 Ewerthon €3.5M €4.25M 2004/05 Torsten Frings €9.25M €10.15M 2003/04 Jens Lehmann €3.5M €3.7M 2002/03 Victor Ikpeba €1M €1.55M 2001/02 Evanilson €15M €19.15M 2000/01 Sergej Barbarez €1.8M €2.3M Total €1.15b (Approx)

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise

Borussia Dortmund top 10 most expensive sales