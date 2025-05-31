Luis Enrique, Antonio Conte and the top 10 managerial jobs of the 2024-25 European season - ranked

This has been a year for both the elite tactical masterminds and man-managers, but who achieved the most relative to the resources at their disposal?

So there we have it! The five champions of Europe's major leagues have all been confirmed: Liverpool, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Arne Slot, Hansi Flick, Antonio Conte, Vincent Kompany and Luis Enrique all made a piece of history at those respective clubs, and each of them now holds a special place in the hearts of supporters as a result.

However, those five men were by no means the only coaches in Europe to impress over the last 12 months. Oliver Glasner, Eddie Howe, Vincenzo Italiano and Sebastian Hoeness ended agonisingly long trophy droughts for Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Bologna and Stuttgart, respectively, as the so-called lesser clubs got one over on the elite for a change in the domestic cups.

Some of the standout managers didn't even lift any silverware, they simply made fans believe again. Nuno Espirito Santo falls into that bracket after bringing Nottingham Forest back into Europe, and so too do Claudio Ranieri and Nico Kovac, who were both tasked with daunting mid-season salvage jobs and ended up exceeding all expectations.

Article continues below

The question is: who should go down as the best manager of the 2024-25 European season? GOAL ranks the top 10 contenders below...