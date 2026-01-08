Too little, too late: Antoine Semenyo signing and Marc Guehi pursuit won't save Man City's title hopes as Pep Guardiola counts cost of dismal run of draws

City rounding out 2025 with a 2-1 win at the City Ground felt hugely significant. Guardiola's side had had to dig deep to defeat Nottingham Forest, with Rayan Cherki's winning goal arriving with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

There wasn't a doubt in Guardiola's mind that they would have lost that game last season - which only reinforced his belief that his team was back on track after their trophy-less 2024-25 campaign.

"The critical moment changed in the USA at the Club World Cup," the 54-year-old told TNT Sports, referring to City's humiliating 4-3 last-16 loss to Al-Hilal in Orlando in June. "We looked at ourselves and talked and many things changed from there.

"Now, it is a process. When we won a lot of titles at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and here, you had a lot of games of this type. But the body language, the connection of how we are with the fans - they love the keepers, the strikers, the people, because they feel the team wants to do it, want to fight for each other.

"It's more important in football how you suffer, how you defend, accept you're not playing good and can be better and be in the game, otherwise there is no chance. For a long time the team has wanted to do it and it's the last game of the first leg of the season, so it's good to finish with an important three points."