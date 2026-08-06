‘Too good for Turkey!’ - Jamie Carragher slams Mohamed Salah for joining Trabzonspor after Liverpool exit

Speaking to the Football Ramble, the former Liverpool defender expressed his shock that the winger opted for a move away from the traditional big five leagues. "I never believed he was going to go to Saudi, because number one, he's too good for that. I think he can be playing in Serie A. Turkey for me feels a level too low," he said.

While Trabzonspor have secured a massive coup, Carragher is disappointed that Salah did not follow the blueprint of Cristiano Ronaldo by staying at a "prestigious" club. Carragher admitted he expected the 34-year-old to land at a historic institution in Italy rather than moving to Trabzon, who finished third in the Super Lig last term.

"I was convinced he'd end up at an AC Milan or Juventus or somewhere like that, maybe his wages were a problem," Carragher added. "I don't know him, obviously have never spoken to him. But he's like Ronaldo, he's so driven, his numbers mean so much to him. I thought, he can still do this in Turkey by the way, but I thought he'd want to play at a real prestigious club."



