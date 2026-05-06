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Tom Brady vs Barcelona! La Liga giants line up shock friendly against Birmingham City
Flick finalises English summer camp plans
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have officially approved the core aspects of their 2026-27 pre-season roadmap. Manager Hansi Flick will lead the squad through a traditional training camp at St George’s Park, the renowned home of the England national team. The Catalan giants have booked the elite facilities for a two-week period spanning from July 27 to August 8. This marks the third time the club have utilised the venue, having previously visited under Luis Enrique in the summers of 2014 and 2016. Flick hopes the familiar English countryside will provide the perfect environment to lay tactical groundwork.
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A surprise test against Brady's Birmingham
During the early days of the camp, Barcelona will play an opening preparatory fixture against Championship outfit Birmingham City. The Midlands club, who famously have seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady on their board, offer a highly convenient test, as their location requires no extensive travel from the national football centre. Although many international stars will still be on post-World Cup holidays, this encounter will balance essential physical work with competitive minutes. It serves as the classic summer camp match, allowing the coaching staff to assess fringe players while also generating significant commercial interest due to the NFL icon's high-profile involvement in the English side.
Lucrative friendlies scheduled in Africa
Immediately following the conclusion of their English stay, the squad will fly directly to Nairobi, Kenya. A high-profile friendly against a major European rival, likely Liverpool, is scheduled for either August 9 or August 10. The team will then return to Catalonia before embarking on a brief trip to Morocco for a second African fixture on August 14. These two matches, which will see the return of several key internationals, are expected to generate around €10 million (£9m/$12m) for the club. This substantial revenue will effectively balance the operational expenses incurred during the initial training phase in England.
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Navigating the season's early challenges
Looking ahead, Barcelona must successfully integrate their returning World Cup stars as the new campaign rapidly approaches. While a previously discussed trip to Peru remains pending, the focus is now squarely on maximising these three confirmed friendlies to ensure peak physical condition and tactical readiness before the domestic season commences.