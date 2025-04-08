Tom Brady backed to beat Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to the Premier League! Birmingham already deemed a 'Championship side' as Wrexham face season of 'consolidation' if promoted from League One
Tom Brady and Birmingham and being backed to beat Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Wrexham to the Premier League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Blues & Red Dragons flying high in League One
- Will need to spend again over the summer
- Can either bounce straight through the Championship?