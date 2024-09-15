Can Todd Boehly & Co find another ‘£2-3 billion’ at Chelsea? ‘Enormous’ cost of seizing control in Stamford Bridge ownership battle revealed
Todd Boehly is likely to have to pay an "enormous" amount of money to buy out Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali amid a rift at the top of the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea owners want to buy each other out
- Clearlake duo Boehly & Eghbali in reported rift
- Will take 'enormous' sum to buy one another out