AFP
Timo Werner offered MLS escape route as new club enter frame to sign RB Leipzig outcast
Is Werner MLS bound?
The career of German international Werner has reached a critical juncture. Once considered one of the most lethal forwards on the continent, the 29-year-old has found himself frozen out at RB Leipzig following a disappointing return to the club. With the January transfer window fast approaching, Werner is desperate for a fresh start, and a surprising opportunity has arisen in California that could offer him the "escape route" he badly needs.
According to Sky Sport, the San Jose Earthquakes have officially entered the frame to sign the pacey striker. The MLS franchise, looking to make a splash in the market after a difficult campaign, has identified Werner as their primary target and is willing to offer him a reprieve from his current stagnation in Saxony.
- AFP
A concrete proposal from California
The interest from the Earthquakes is described as concrete and serious. Leading the charge is Arena, the highly experienced American coach who currently serves as both sporting director and head coach for the San Jose outfit. Arena, who has managed the US national team on two separate occasions, is reportedly a huge admirer of Werner’s attributes and believes his blistering speed would destroy MLS defences.
Sources suggest that Arena has taken the unusual step of personally contacting Werner’s representatives to pitch the project. The 73-year-old is looking for a "Designated Player" - a marquee signing whose wages fall outside the strict MLS salary cap - to become the face of the franchise. By engaging directly with the player's camp, Arena hopes to convince Werner that a move to the West Coast is not a semi-retirement, but a chance to be the main man in a team built entirely around his strengths.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Leipzig ready to cut ties
For RB Leipzig, the emergence of a genuine bidder is seen as a blessing. Werner’s return to the club from Chelsea in 2022 was meant to be a triumphant homecoming, but it has slowly descended into irrelevance. After a loan spell at Tottenham last season failed to yield a permanent transfer, Werner returned to Germany only to find himself well down the pecking order. A move to New York Red Bulls became a possibility, but the club later clarified they were not convinced he would be worth the investment.
The financial aspect is the driving force behind Leipzig’s desire to sell. Werner remains one of the club's highest earners, with an annual salary reported to be in the region of €10 million. With his contract running until the summer of 2026, Leipzig face the prospect of paying elite-level wages to a player who barely features in matchday squads. The Bundesliga side are reportedly willing to facilitate a move, potentially even accepting a nominal transfer fee, simply to remove his salary from their books.
- AFP
A serious option for the player
While leaving Europe at 29 is often viewed as a concession of defeat for top-level players, the reality of Werner’s situation makes the MLS offer appealing. He has struggled to find consistency in both the Premier League and the Bundesliga over the last three years, and his confidence appears to have taken a significant hit.
The prospect of living in California, away from the intense scrutiny of the European press, combined with the guarantee of regular football, is a compelling package. Unlike his spells at Chelsea or Spurs, where he was often rotated or played out of position on the wing, the Earthquakes would utilise him as their central focal point.
Furthermore, the path from the Bundesliga to MLS is becoming well-trodden. Former Leipzig teammate Emil Forsberg recently made the switch to New York Red Bulls, while Marco Reus moved to LA Galaxy. Their relative success and enjoyment of the league will likely feature in Werner’s decision-making process.
If Werner accepts the move, it would draw a line under a turbulent decade in European football. He rose to prominence as the lightning-fast spearhead of Leipzig’s rise, earning a big-money move to Chelsea where he won the Champions League despite personal struggles in front of goal. However, since that high point, his career has drifted.
The offer from San Jose represents a chance to reset. It is an opportunity to be a star again, albeit in a developing league. With the World Cup in 2026 taking place in North America, raising his profile in the host country might even be a calculated move to remind the German national team selectors of his existence, however faint those hopes may now be.
Advertisement