Super sub Tim Weah's goal spearheads Juventus victory over Yunus Musah and AC Milan in USMNT derby in Serie A

AFPJacob SchneiderSuper sub Tim Weah's goal spearheads Juventus victory over Yunus Musah and AC Milan in USMNT derby in Serie AUSAT. WeahJuventusAC MilanSerie AC. PulisicW. McKennieY. MusahJuventus vs AC MilanSubbed on at halftime, Weah sparked the Old Lady to victory, scoring a goal and bringing energy to the Juve attackArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJuventus defeat AC Milan 2-0 in Serie ATim Weah scores game-sealer, spearheads victoryChristian Pulisic missed due to injuryFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱