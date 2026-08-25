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Reijnders revelation! Dad speaks out on Manchester City exit and millions behind stunning Saudi switch
Explaining the Saudi move
Tijjani Reijnders completed a high-profile transfer from Manchester City to Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah. The move caught many by surprise, especially given the player's status as a Dutch international entering his prime years at 28. While a lucrative four-year contract worth a reported 100 million euros commanded headlines, his father and business advisor, Martin Reijnders, insists the story runs deeper than just finances.
Speaking candidly to the press, Martin acknowledged that the switch would inevitably spark debate. However, he emphasized that a complex mix of club demands and sporting factors ultimately dictated the midfielder's departure from the Etihad Stadium.
- ANP
The valuation stumbling block
According to Martin, European suitors such as Juventus, Newcastle United, and Atletico Madrid showed concrete interest after Reijnders grew unhappy with his changing squad role under new manager Enzo Maresca. Yet, a transfer hit an immediate roadblock due to Manchester City's steep financial valuation.
"Tijjani simply couldn't go just anywhere," Martin revealed, explaining that City demanded a substantial transfer fee that no interested European club was willing or able to pay. Only Al Qadsiah possessed the financial muscle to match those steep figures, pushing the player and his camp to seriously evaluate the proposal after initially turning it down twice.
Ambition meets financial reality
Beyond the transfer fee complications, Al Qadsiah's ambitious sporting project helped swing the final decision. The club qualified for the Asian Champions League and aggressively recruited top-tier international talent to establish themselves as a dominant force in Asian football.
While Martin openly admitted that the financial package is truly incredible and played a role, he maintained that money only became decisive when choosing between an unhappy bench role at City or regular, competitive minutes in a tailored tactical setup. "Money only became a factor when two sporting choices remained," he stated.
- Getty Images Sport
Turning the page
Reijnders departs Manchester having left a tangible mark during his time in England, which included lifting both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during the 2025–26 campaign. Having also featured for the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup, the midfielder now shifts his complete focus to the Middle East.
As Al Qadsiah look to make waves on the continental stage, Reijnders aims to secure regular playing time and anchor their ambitious project. The controversial transfer closes one chapter of his career while opening a lucrative and demanding new adventure abroad.
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