From three fans outside hotel to 500! What it is like to work with Lionel Messi in MLS at Inter Miami – as told by USMNT star and former Herons defender DeAndre Yedlin Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFDeAndre YedlinFC Cincinnati

DeAndre Yedlin has explained what it is like to work with Lionel Messi in MLS, with Inter Miami going from three fans outside their hotel to 500.