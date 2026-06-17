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Thomas Partey to begin search for new club as Villarreal make decision on ex-Arsenal midfielder
Partey to leave Villarreal
Partey will officially be without a club at the end of this month, as Villarreal are not intending to renew his contract for a further season. According to a report from The Athletic and Sport, the Spanish side have chosen not to take up their option to extend his stay by another 12 months.
The midfielder originally signed a one-year deal with the club in the summer of 2025 following his departure from Arsenal. During his single campaign in Spain, he made 32 appearances across all competitions, helping Villarreal secure a third-place finish in La Liga. However, his future now lies elsewhere as the club prepare to move forward without him in their squad.
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Legal issues and club defense
The decision comes amid ongoing legal proceedings involving the player in the UK, where he has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his trial is scheduled for June 2027. When Villarreal signed the midfielder, the move drew significant criticism. At the time, club president Fernando Roig defended the transfer, stating: "The player finds himself in a legal process, he maintains his innocence and denies the accusations. It is for the British justice system to determine what happened. At the moment, Partey is as innocent as the rest of us here. Respecting the presumption of innocence is a fundamental value at Villarreal."
World Cup complications
Beyond his club future, Partey is currently facing significant hurdles on the international stage with Ghana. The national team are competing in the 2026 World Cup, but their vice-captain has been completely excluded from their opening match. He was recently denied entry to Canada, meaning he could not travel with his team-mates to Toronto for their crucial game against Panama.
A subsequent appeal to overturn the travel ban was dismissed on Tuesday, solidifying his absence from the fixture. Reports have also indicated that some players within the Villarreal dressing room had previously expressed reservations about having him as a team-mate, adding to a turbulent period for the veteran midfielder.
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What next for the midfielder?
Partey will now have to search for a new club as a free agent while managing his complex off-field situation. His immediate focus will remain on the World Cup with Ghana, though his travel restrictions severely limit his participation. Finding a top-flight European side willing to offer him a contract amidst an impending trial could prove to be incredibly difficult in the coming months.