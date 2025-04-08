Thomas Partey eyeing free transfer to Barcelona this summer - but Arsenal midfielder likely to miss out on dream move unless Catalans sell key man or make surprise right-back decision
Barcelona believe that signing Thomas Partey would make sense only if they sell one of their key midfielders or consider him as a right-back option.
- Partey to leave Arsenal for free this summer
- Barca decide against move for Ghanaian
- Could still sign him if key midfielder is sold