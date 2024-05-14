Thomas Frank to Man Utd?! Brentford boss emerges as 'strong contender' to replace Erik ten Hag as he's boosted by pre-existing relationship with INEOS
Thomas Frank has reportedly emerged as a "strong contender" to replace Erik ten Hag due to his pre-existing relationship with INEOS.
- United has yet to decide on Ten Hag's future
- FA Cup defeat could spell doom for Dutch manager
- Frank could potentially replace Ten Hag at OT