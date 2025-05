This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'This isn’t the biggest challenge of my life' - Domenec Torrent gives candid assessment as he's presented as Monterrey's new coach Liga MX FIFA Club World Cup D. Torrent Monterrey The Spaniard, who replaces Argentine Martín Demichelis, emphasized that his focus is entirely on succeeding with La Pandilla Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Torrent’s first task is the FIFA Club World Cup

Monterrey opens vs. Inter on June 17

Posted a 17W-4D-19L record with Atlético San Luis Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱