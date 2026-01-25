Trinity Rodman, USWNTGetty
'Big weight off her shoulders' - Emma Hayes says Trinity Rodman ready to deliver as world’s highest-paid player: Winners and Losers vs Paraguay

A dominant second half carried the USWNT past Paraguay, with Trinity Rodman and Ally Sentnor shining - even as first-half issues linger for Emma Hayes' side.

The U.S. Women’s National Team have now scored 23 goals across three all-time meetings with Paraguay. While Saturday’s 6-0 win at Dignity Health Sports Park did not reach the heights of the 9-0 and 8-0 victories from 2021, it followed a familiar script: patience early, then a decisive second-half surge. Five of the six goals came after halftime, with three arriving in a 15-minute span as the Americans pulled away.

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes again leaned into youth, naming a young starting lineup and handing the captain’s armband to Trinity Rodman. At just 23 years old, Rodman was one of the more experienced players on the field, earning her 48th cap in her first national team appearance since 2025. She marked the occasion with a goal and a celebratory moment that reflected both confidence and comfort, dancing her way toward the sideline - and toward Hayes - after finding the net.

Rodman's record-breaking contract, reported to be over $2 million annually, stole headlines this week. Hayes believes having the title of the world's highest-paid player in women's soccer won't affect the forward, though. 

'I'm happy for her. I think it was a hard year, we all know [and] she's ready to move forward," Hayes told reporters following the win. "I think today symbolizes that, like, as a fresh year, it's a fresh start for her. She's settled, she's happy. Knowing her future is [settled]...This is a big, big weight off her shoulders."

Rodman shared it was important to be a standard bearer, not just for fellow players, but for kids who look up to her. 

"Yeah, I think it's just another thing to inspire the youth," Rodman explained to TNT after the game. "Now, having the opportunity to change the game and not just in an on-field perspective...I think it's important to give opportunities to Americans [soccer players] in America - it's huge. And then having the World Cup [this year], the Olympics and the U.S. [women] for the next World Cup, it's the perfect time to keep this going on the incline and hopefully, it happens to more players as well." 

While Rodman’s return and recent record-setting contract drew much of the pregame attention, it was Ally Sentnor who ultimately tipped the balance. The midfielder scored twice and was involved throughout, doing the off-the-ball work and connective play that often goes unnoticed. On this night, Sentnor’s impact showed up clearly on the scoresheet as well.

Despite the lopsided final score, the opening 45 minutes offered some early warning signs, as Paraguay’s compact five-back setup limited space and slowed the U.S. attack before the match opened up after the break.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from Dignity Health Sports Park.

  • Reilyn TurnerGetty Images

    WINNER: Reilyn Turner

    Turner became the 25th player in USWNT history to score in her first appearance for the senior team. If it wasn't for Turner's goal, the USWNT would have entered the half level with Paraguay. 

    "I honestly can't put into words how I'm feeling right now," Turner told TNT after the game. 

    Turner, a native of Southern California who hosted dozens at the game, has been an offensive threat for the Thorns over the past two seasons. On Saturday, she started in the No. 9 spot for the USWNT, and despite a slow first half for the squad, got herself in dangerous positions and proved to be a promising future player in that essential No. 9 role. Turner was the first player in 2026 to both earn her USWNT debut and start, simultaneously. She became the 286th woman to play for the USWNT and the 28th to debut under head coach Hayes.

    "I'm so grateful to even get this opportunity to play...I think this team has done a really good job of getting to know each other and meshing well and communicating. I feel like you really saw that tonight...My family is here and I'm just beyond words. 

  • United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    LOSER: The USWNT's first half

    It was one of the slower first 45 minutes of play from the USWNT in a long time. Despite all of the pieces in place and a 4-2-3-1 formation, Hayes' side struggled to play quickly and switch the point of attack. Granted, Paraguay packed in numbers behind the ball and played with five in the back, but even so, there were spaces the USWNT weren't seeing or utilizing. Despite Claire Hutton, Olivia Moultrie, and Lo'eau LaBonta's grit in the midfield, there wasn't the same chemistry and flow USWNT fans are used to seeing when Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Heaps, and Sam Coffey are in the rotation. 

    Although the first half was slow, they quickly adjusted after halftime and were moving the ball much faster, playing one-two-touch and utilizing the triangles throughout the midfield. Hayes acknowledged there was some rustiness from her NWSL exclusive squad, many of whom haven't played in weeks on the club level. She remained impressed by Hutton's overall leadership in the contest, especially what she showed after getting the armband from Rodman after she came out of the contest.

    "For Claie, I think she's a future captain in the making, without question. So what a great learning moment for her," she said. 

  • Ally SentnorGetty Images

    WINNER: Ally Sentnor

    Sentnor has proven to be a scoring threat for both the U.S. youth national team and senior team, and on Saturday night scored a brace to help the USWNT cruise past Paraguay 6-0. Sentnor earned her 14th cap on the night and seventh start with the senior team. To date, she has six international goals and three assists. When she was slid into the No. 9 spot after Turner came out, she was consistently in dangerous spots on the attack, and her off-the-ball movement helped her open up scoring opportunities for those around her, too. 

  • Trinity RodmanGetty Images

    WINNER: TRINITY RODMAN

    All of the stars aligned for Rodman to score, celebrate, and call it a night. And that's exactly what happened. Despite a quiet first half, not seeing much of the ball, the second half was a complete shift, and the midfield was able to more quickly switch the point of attack and find Rodman, who was often wide open on the wing.

    Rodman scored in the 55th minute, after fellow Washington Spirit teammate Tara Rudd found her out wide with an over-the-top ball.  Rodman trapped it, and took a few inside-outside touches before burying it to make it 3-0.

  • Paraguay vs USAGetty Images

    LOSER: Paraguay's defense

    Paraguay came out with five in the back and held a high line to try and keep the space limited and chances few out of the USWNT, but were only able to wreak havoc in the first half. By the second half, the USWNT came out with more pace, bite, and organization, and were easily able to exploit the spaces out wide. 

    Paraguay struggled to mark the outside backs making endless runs down the line, and services into the box saw the USWNT constantly outnumbering Paraguay. It was a tough night for a team that has historically struggled to be competitive with the Americans. 

