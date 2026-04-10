"This combination is truly special": Max Eberl lauds Bayern coach Vincent Kompany

"The way Vinny [Vincent Kompany; Ed.] blends humanity with coaching is remarkable. He is approachable, kind and open with everyone. Yet on the pitch he knows exactly what he wants and how to get it. That blend of personal warmth and tactical clarity, at just 40, is rare,” enthused Eberl.

The Munich sporting director also revealed how, two years ago, after approaches to high-profile candidates such as Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick proved fruitless, the club ultimately appointed Kompany as head coach.

“Sportingly, we analysed his coaching record. His promotions with Burnley and Anderlecht—including a 100-point campaign—followed by Premier League relegation were remarkable. The way Vinny gets his teams to play, the structure he creates, spoke to us, and we saw how it could fit our squad,” said Eberl.