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Thierry Henry warns England ahead of 'dangerous' Mexico clash and stresses 'Sir Harry Kane' can't always be their World Cup saviour
Henry issues Azteca warning
England secured their place in the round of 16 following a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against DR Congo, but Henry was far from convinced by the performance. The former World Cup winner believes the humid conditions and altitude of Mexico City will pose a far greater threat than anything Tuchel's men have faced so far.
Speaking on Fox Sports, Henry urged England to address their slow starts before they walk into the lions' den of the Azteca Stadium. "You don’t want to go there too soon right but you have to address the situation," Henry said. "If they start the same way they started today [against DR Congo] at the Azteca, dealing with the altitude, we don’t know how the weather is going to be. It’s one thing to play in a climate-controlled dome and entirely another to play outside at that elevation."
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The Kane factor
While Kane has been in sensational form, netting a magnificent late brace to secure a comeback win, Henry insists that the Bayern Munich striker cannot be expected to bail the team out every time. The Frenchman admitted he was in awe of the captain's ability but noted a worrying trend in the squad's reliance on him.
Henry stated: "We all know this guy, Sir Harry [Kane], can be in a situation where he can open up any team at any moment, but you can’t start the game like that and you’re not always going to have that cooling break that can give you a little chance, because Ecuador after that cooling break were in trouble. I mean Harry Kane… every time it’s him saving them."
Mexico's defensive fortress
The challenge facing England is made even more daunting by Mexico's incredible defensive record in this tournament. El Tri have reached the last 16 without conceding a single goal, winning matches against South Africa, South Korea, the Czech Republic, and Ecuador. Furthermore, the co-hosts have never lost a World Cup game at the Azteca, while England's comeback against DR Congo marks only the second time in history that they have won a World Cup match after conceding the opening goal.
Henry questioned whether England possess the tactical variety to break down such a stubborn unit if they fall behind early. "The Mexico we saw yesterday and how they played [against Ecuador], I don’t know if you’re going to come back against a team that still hasn’t conceded a goal," he warned. The atmospheric pressure of the Azteca, situated around 2,200 metres above sea level, will only add to England's physical burden as they look to reach the quarter-finals.
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A hero moment required
Despite the warnings, England remain confident in their leader's ability to find a way through. Kane himself highlighted the mental fortitude required to survive these knockout rounds. "We spoke about people having hero moments. It can be anyone in the team, whether it’s me, a save, a block from the defenders, whoever it is," he said. "We have hero moments and for me it was today. You have to stay patient in these games. The last couple of games have been similar and obviously when you get to knockout football the pressure is higher, the risk is higher." If England are to reach the quarter-finals, they will need to ensure those hero moments are not just limited to their talismanic captain.