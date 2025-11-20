'Exactly the team you don't want on your shoulder' - Thierry Henry warns Arsenal they face huge fight to win Premier League title as he anoints main challengers

In two of the last three years, Manchester City pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title, with Liverpool coming out on top last term. This season, it seems Arsenal are primed to end their long drought for a league crown, which stretches back to 2004. But Henry is wary of Pep Guardiola's City, who appear to have tweaked their tactics and seem to be rejuvenated.

The former Barcelona ace said of City: "Very impressed. I never thought he would have allowed his wingers to come inside so early in the build-up like they do. I never thought he would allow his left winger to go on the right. That would never have happened with Pep in the past – two wingers on the same side of the ball, like against Man Utd at home. Pep has found a way. He had to find his starting 11, and you can see now that Jeremy Doku is clearly the guy on the left, while on the right it changes sometimes with Cherki or Savinho. When you have Phil Foden coming back in form, it changes things, although I think he’s better in that No. 10 position on the right, where he can come back on his left foot and punish you. We’re still waiting for Rodri to get back to a certain level. I think that’s a tiny bit missing, although Nico Gonzalez played well against Liverpool.

"Now he has Nico O’Reilly starting to look like the player that everyone thought he was going to be, and they have a freak up front who can score in his sleep. So if you’re an Arsenal fan, that’s exactly the team that you don’t want on your shoulder, because they know how to win. It’s not great as an Arsenal man to see them coming back to their level. They look like a team about to go on a run. I think Pep had to deal with having two new assistants and a new way of playing. What you were hoping for while City made that adjustment is that Arsenal could go ahead and take some points, and that’s exactly what happened. But it was always going to be a battle."