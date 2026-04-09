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Thierry Henry tries to HIDE as Jamie Carragher & Peter Schmeichel clash over Liverpool's dismal display against PSG during live TV broadcast
Tension in the CBS studio
Liverpool suffered a bruising defeat to PSG at the Parc des Princes, leaving the Premier League giants with a mountain to climb in the second leg. Tensions boiled over in the CBS studio as Carragher delivered a scathing assessment of his former club's performance. He did not hold back, suggesting that manager Arne Slot's tactical tweaks left the team looking entirely secondary to their French opponents. This fierce critique sparked a heated on-air clash between Carragher and fellow pundit Schmeichel, creating such an intense atmosphere that Henry was seen trying to hide from the crossfire.
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Schmeichel defends the Reds' resilience
Carragher was particularly critical of the decision to move away from a traditional back four, stating: "The manager tried something, but he got it massively wrong tactically about how he went about it. It’s easy for me to say that after the event, that’s what we do, we are pundits, we speak after the game. He went about it with the back five all wrong, they were actually more open with a back five than with a back four, because they went man-to-man all over the pitch, and the three centre-backs had to cover the entire width of the pitch."
Schmeichel hit back during the live TV broadcast, telling Carragher: "You know, sitting here Jamie, I think you are perhaps more emotionally involved in this so I understand where you are. Sat here at the stadium it did not look like they were struggling too much when PSG had the ball in front of their box. I agree with some of the analysis you did there on the two goals, but I actually think it helped them having that many players at the back. PSG they were hard, they play some football by the way."
Henry goes into hiding during studio row
As the tension between the two former professionals continued to rise, Arsenal legend Henry decided the best course of action was to disappear entirely. He was captured on camera crouching behind a large studio screen to avoid the crossfire of the argument. Carragher, unwilling to back down, continued to shout: "You’re one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. Liverpool weren’t compact tonight, Peter. Peter, honestly, just leave it. Peter, the chances! They were ripped open! They were all over the place! They weren’t compact. They were the opposite of that. Oh Peter, please."
Once the dust had settled and Carragher attempted to steer the conversation back to PSG's individual brilliance, Henry sheepishly re-emerged from his hiding spot. The Frenchman brought some much-needed levity to the broadcast, joking to the production crew, "Can I come back?" as he returned to his seat after the uncomfortable exchange had finally cooled down.
- AFP
What comes next?
Slot will now have to pick his Liverpool players up ahead of a Premier League clash with Fulham this weekend, before attention turns to the second leg of their Champions League tie against PSG. The Reds are now in real danger of finishing the season without a trophy, and pressure is building on Slot with each passing game.