Thierry Henry France 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

VIDEO: Still got it! Thierry Henry rolls back the years to score pinpoint free-kick after pulling rank over Didier Drogba & Robert Pires in Djibril Cisse's testimonial match

T. HenryD. CisseR. PiresD. DrogbaArsenal

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry pulled rank over Didier Drogba and Robert Pires to score a pinpoint free-kick in Djibril Cisse's testimonial match.

  • Henry scored free-kick in Cisse's testimonial match
  • Cisse All-Stars took on Auxerre Legends
  • Drogba and Pires also starred
