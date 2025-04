Thierry Henry was labelled a "prat" for his "lazy attack" on Manchester United teenager Leny Yoro in a Sky Sports segment that sparked a fan backlash.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Henry was on punditry duty on Sky

Was analysing Man Utd's 4-1 loss to Newcastle

Caused a stir with criticism of Yoro Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱