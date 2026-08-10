Thibaut Courtois backs demanding Jose Mourinho to bring discipline back to Real Madrid

Courtois has welcomed the return of Mourinho to Madrid, highlighting the Portuguese manager’s unique ability to foster a collective winning mentality. As the player to have previously played under Mourinho, Courtois is well-placed to explain what his teammates should expect from the new regime.

"Mourinho is a demanding coach who prioritizes discipline and the team over individual talent. For me, those are crucial factors in winning. He's a great coach and a very approachable person. He's straightforward, and I appreciate that. I think it's the right direction to take," Courtois told Real Madrid TV.