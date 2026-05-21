AFP
Thiago Silva offered sensational AC Milan return after deciding against Porto extension
A legendary return to San Siro?
Silva is officially back on the market after deciding not to renew his contract with Porto. The veteran centre-back reportedly had the option to trigger an automatic one-year extension to stay in Portugal, but he has chosen to move on, sparking intense speculation about a return to one of his former hunting grounds.
According to ESPN, AC Milan have already reached out with a formal proposal to bring the 41-year-old back to Italy. The Rossoneri are believed to have offered a one-year deal that would run until June 2027, providing the Brazilian with the perfect stage to bring the curtain down on his illustrious playing career.
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The Ibrahimovic connection
The prospect of a move to Milan is bolstered by Silva's standing as a club icon and his personal relationships behind the scenes. During his first spell at the club between 2009 and 2012, he established himself as one of the finest defenders in world football, winning the Scudetto in 2011.
Crucially, the negotiations may be influenced by his close friendship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who now serves as a senior advisor and sporting director figure for the Italian giants. The two shared a legendary partnership on the pitch in Milan and Paris, and a reunion in a different capacity could prove too tempting for Silva to turn down.
Retirement and coaching on the horizon
While the offer from Milan is on the table, Silva is also considering the possibility of hanging up his boots entirely. The defender has long expressed an interest in moving into management, and there are already concrete pathways being laid out for his post-playing days.
One of those paths leads back to London. ESPN says that Silva has an open invitation to join the backroom staff at Chelsea, where he spent four successful seasons and won the Champions League. He is keen to complete his coaching badges in England, and a role within the Blues' structure remains a serious alternative to another season on the pitch.
Silva's Porto farewell
Silva, who returned to Porto for a second spell in January, made 14 appearances across all competitions, racking up 1,084 minutes of play on his way to helping the club win the Primeira Liga title.
Addressing the supporters through the club's official media channels, the 41-year-old expressed immense pride in what he accomplished during his time with the Dragons. “The FC Porto fans will forever mark me, and I hope to mark them as well. I look back and see the incredible moments we lived, and this title was for the Porto family, who so richly deserve it. The champion is back,” said the 41-year-old centre-back to the club's media, adding that he leaves “very satisfied” with his time in Porto: “I left my picture on the wall, and this will go down in history as one of the main titles of my career. It's not goodbye, it's see you later.”