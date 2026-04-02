Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has revealed some shocking behind-the-scenes stories from his career, notably the racist abuse he faced after missing a crucial penalty, as well as discussing the criticism he has faced, his relationships on the pitch, and even some amusing moments he has experienced in Madrid.
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They called me a monkey and I felt like a dead man… Mbappé looks back on a dark moment and shares his World Cup memories with Hakimi
Boxing with journalists
In comments reported by *Marca*, the French star spoke candidly, stating: “I’m fed up with press interviews. Journalists are there to make you say things you don’t want to say, and you don’t want to say what they want you to say. It’s like a boxing match.”
I'll defend it a bit
Mbappé addressed the criticism he has faced regarding his defensive performance since joining Real Madrid, saying: “I defend a little less than others, and sometimes that can be a problem.”
He added: “It’s true that I do it less, but I feel that when I do, it has a real impact on the team; at Real Madrid, when I do it, it seems that everyone else is doing the same.”
He continued: “They criticise me for it, and it doesn’t bother me because it’s constructive criticism.”
"They called me a monkey"
The French star reflected on one of the toughest moments of his career, after missing the decisive penalty against Switzerland at Euro 2020, saying: “I wanted to leave the French national team. I realised that I had placed France very high on my list of priorities, but as soon as I missed, many people started calling me a monkey and insulting me. I asked myself: ‘Are these the people I’m fighting for on the pitch?’”
He continued: “I spent my holiday afterwards feeling like a living dead man; I had fallen from such a great height, because my first tournament with France was the 2018 World Cup, I won it and I was like a national hero, and I was young. Then in the next tournament, you get that thrown in your face. It’s tough.”
He revealed that he went to the president of the French Football Federation and told him he didn’t want to return to the national team, before receiving a decisive reply: “Do you really think I’m going to let you walk out of this office?”
Hakimi and the World Cup… a friendship put to the test
He also recalled the build-up to the 2022 World Cup, particularly with his Moroccan friend Achraf Hakimi, saying: “We used to play Football Manager and chat every day; the further we progressed, the more we realised we might end up facing each other.”
He added, “He would say, ‘We’ll qualify,’ and I’d reply, ‘No, we will.’”
He continued, “Before the semi-final, we kept talking, but with some hesitation.”
France beat Morocco in the semi-finals to set up a final against Argentina, in which Lionel Messi’s side prevailed on penalties.
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