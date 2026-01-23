Getty Images Sport
‘There'll be no questions!' - Jude Bellingham defended by England legend after Real Madrid star silences drinking critics
Barnes dismisses ‘exaggerated’ lifestyle concerns
Barnes has moved to shut down the growing chatter surrounding Bellingham’s activities away from the football pitch. The former England international argued that the modern scrutiny faced by players like Bellingham is disproportionate compared to his own playing days.
Recent reports and social media speculation have suggested that Bellingham’s form has been impacted by his social life, with a Spanish social media figure recently claiming that the player "loves alcohol too much" and has been to every nightclub in Spain. However, Barnes is adamant that there is no evidence to suggest the midfielder is unprofessional.
“All the discussion around Jude Bellingham is exaggerated,” Barnes told Covers.com World Cup betting. “When I was playing, eyebrows were only raised if you were out all night getting drunk, but that isn’t the case with Jude. He doesn’t miss training and he hasn’t been fined for any reason. As long as his lifestyle off the pitch doesn’t affect his performance on the pitch, I can’t see there being any issues.”
Performance, not partying, is the real issue
Barnes believes that the criticism stems less from genuine concern about Bellingham's health or fitness, and more from a desire to find a scapegoat for on-field struggles. Football fans and pundits often look for easy explanations when a star player’s level drops, and lifestyle is a convenient target.
“If you’re not playing at your best or you’re having a dip in form, people will always try to attribute your behaviour outside of football as a reason behind poor performances, but I don’t believe that is the case here,” Barnes explained.
The midfielder, who took La Liga by storm in his debut season, has faced a tougher ride in his third campaign, but Barnes sees this as a temporary blip rather than a terminal decline caused by distractions. “Once Bellingham is back scoring goals and providing like we know he can, there’ll be no questions asked about his lifestyle or what he gets up to in his personal life,” he added.
Bellingham hits back with ‘drinking’ celebration
The comments from Barnes come in the immediate aftermath of Bellingham’s own defiant response to his critics. During Real Madrid’s midweek Champions League victory over Monaco, the midfielder celebrated his goal with a pointed gesture, mimicking the action of drinking.
Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Bellingham clarified that the celebration was a direct rebuttal to the "no evidence" claims that he spends too much time in nightclubs.
"It feels like anyone now can get a camera, say what they want and the whole world just believes them with no evidence," Bellingham said. "I feel there's two ways you can take it. You can cry about it and moan, or you can just roll with it and enjoy it."
Silencing the ‘outside noise’
Bellingham’s mature handling of the situation highlights his growing resilience. Despite his young age, he understands the mechanics of fame at the world’s biggest football club. He acknowledged that while fans are "entitled to say what they want" because they pay their hard-earned money to support the team, he knows his own truth.
"For me, I know the truth and I know what really goes on in my personal life," he asserted. "I know what I give to the game, what I give in the game and what I try to give to the team."
