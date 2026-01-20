‘The standard now is to lift trophies’ - Why Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win was only the beginning

Noah Allen had to sit down. The celebrations were going on around him, Inter Miami enjoying every moment of a first MLS Cup win in franchise history. But Allen, a crucial piece of the side who had played every minute of their playoff run, just needed to relax for a few minutes.

"We won, we celebrated a little bit. And I just remember sitting down for five minutes. My legs were gone," he told GOAL.

Allen's cramp was not the lasting image of Miami's cup triumph. No, that would be Lionel Messi celebrating in front of the Miami fans, or perhaps David Beckham on the field after the game. But Allen is more of what the Herons are all about. Yes, this is Messi's team in which the Argentine scores the goals, grabs the assists, and generates headlines. Around him, though, there are others who do all of the bits in between: defend, run, press, stop shots.

Those are the pieces - not the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoying an all-time playoff run - that turn an excellent MLS team into a championship-winning one. And Allen, a left back turned center back, is the epitome of the perfect supporting cast member. Those guys took Miami to the cup.

Now, though, their other guys just got better. After winning MLS Cup last year, Miami have retooled to a frightening degree. They lost two franchise cornerstones in Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, and have used that money - and more - to go big. A plethora of expensive signings and a few smarter moves, have seen the best team in Major League Soccer get even better. On paper, they look close to unstoppable.

"With the team that we're building, the standard now is to lift trophies. Not only is the MLS Cup something that we have our eyes on, but there are multiple other trophies that we're looking forward to, not only competing for, but winning," new signing Dayne St. Clair said to GOAL.