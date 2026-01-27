Goal.com
Tom Hindle,Celia Balf and Ryan Tolmich

The Rondo, USWNT edition: Trinity Rodman makes statement, Ally Sentnor aims to take next step vs Chile

GOAL writers debate the state of the USWNT after an impressive 6-0 rout of Paraguay - with plenty more challenges to come for Emma Hayes and Co.

The USWNT are back to making soccer look relatively easy again. After a blip at the end of 2025 - and plenty of residual anxiety over the fitness of the future of Trinity Rodman - things are good for Emma Hayes and Co. Sure, they started slowly in their first friendly of 2026, but eventually rolled to a 6-0 battering of Paraguay in Los Angeles thanks to an outburst of five goals in 12 minutes. It was, all said, an encouraging evening. 

Hayes handed out a few debuts, got some welcome production out of Ally Sentnor, and in a wonderfully symbolic moment, handed Rodman the captain's armband. Everything feels good. 

And Chile present another similar challenge. They are ranked one spot below Paraguay in FIFA's often slightly arbitrary system, and give Hayes perhaps another chance to rotate and experiment a little. Against Paraguay, she played with just two natural defenders. It wouldn't be a surprise to see her do something similar Tuesday night. But what are the takeaways from the Paraguay win? What does Rodman's performance mean? And what can we expect from Tuesday evening? GOAL writers break it down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • United States v Italy - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    What's your biggest takeaway from the U.S.'s win over Paraguay?

    Celia Balf: How critical getting that first goal is for the USWNT. They had so many chances in the first half, but could not execute in front of the box. If it wasn’t for debutant Reilyn Turner and her late first-half goal, I’m not sure if the floodgates would have opened otherwise. The player or players who can get the USWNT on the board early and fast will be crucial as the competition gets even more challenging this year into qualifying.

    Ryan Tolmich: It's not necessarily news, but goodness, there are a lot of attacking options in this team. Even when looking away from familiar faces like Rodman, Mallory Swanson, Alyssa Thompson, or Sophia Wilson, you then find a whole different group pushing them. From Ally Sentnor to Reilyn Turner to Hal Hershfelt, everyone's dangerous. It's a lot to sort through, but that's a good problem, isn't it?

    Tom Hindle: Battered them, didn't they? Surely it has to be how easy this was all made to look. Sure, Paraguay aren't the best opponent, but the U.S. made easy work of another opponent. After a bit of a stumble last year, it's good to see Hayes' side control games again (especially with some of the biggest names still out.)

  • Trinity RodmanGetty Images

    How important was it to see Trinity Rodman find form again?

    CB: Important - yes. It signified a lot, both her clarity and peace as a player and person after a wild few months deciding her move, but also it showed the USWNT fans that she’s back, a captain, and a future leader of this team. Rodman’s time on the field and her captain’s armband were a nod to her impact, and for everyone watching, there was pure excitement seeing her healthy and confident on the wing.

    RT: It's crucial, and not just from an on-field standpoint. Given the events of this offseason, Rodman is now more than just a player; she's arguably the face of American soccer. That comes with pressure to perform and pressure to live up to everything that's now being put on her shoulders. She's never shied away from it, and she didn't on Saturday, either.

    TH: It's massive, but with some caveats. Rodman's new deal with the Spirit is massive for both the NWSL and women's soccer in America, and that gives a bit of an extra shine to things. But the fact is, Rodman has suffered from injuries and patchy stretches in between for nearly a year now. So yes, this was encouraging, but there's still room for improvement. That might just be a reason for excitement, though.  

  • Reilyn TurnerGetty Images

    Who made a case for a bigger role going forward?

    CB: Claire Hutton - and I don’t know if she had to make a case, but she did anyway. Hutton plays beyond her years in the middle, and for just a 20-year-old, sees the game like that of a veteran global player. Hutton has the ability to shift a game in seconds with her head on a swivel and vision to switch. Hayes sees her as a future leader - and she’ll rise to each occasion that comes her way.

    RT: Take your pick. Turner made her mark with a goal in her debut. Sentnor continues to shine every time she plays. Gisele Thompson continues to blossom, while Mandy McGlynn made her case in a crowded goalkeeper race. It's a bit of a copout answer, sure, but there really isn't anyone who had a reason to have their head down after this, which, in a sense, means no one rose or fell too much!

    TH: Reilyn Turner. She's part of this cool Hayes thing where the manager brings in a load of talent for fun, and the Portland Thorns forward grabbed a much-deserved debut goal. She is proving to be a strong option for the Americans, especially when Swanson is out, and Turner has a real shot of competing to crack that front three. 

  • Ally Sentnor, USWNTGetty

    How important was the duo of goals for Ally Sentnor?

    CB: We all know Sentnor can score goals. She’s proven it on the youth national team level and also the senior team. Her two goals hammered home the USWNT’s lead, which, for morale and mojo, were key contributions.

    RT: So important, particularly if you believe she's someone who could crack the starting XI. She's showing she has the ability to, and it's been fun watching her find the confidence throughout these early stages of her USWNT journey. It'll be fun to see what happens once Wilson and Swanson are back, and Sentnor can really compete with them head-on.

    TH: Enormous. Sentnor has seemed destined for superstardom after going first overall in the 2024 draft, but has yet to piece everything together. Here's to hoping that form for the U.S. carries across to the NWSL.

  • Trinity Rodman and Reilyn Turner, USWNTGOAL

    Prediction for Tuesday night?

    CB: It's simple. A completely fresh lineup. More goals. Perhaps a hat trick from Sentnor. More debuts.

    RT: More of the same. Paraguay are 46th in the FIFA rankings. Chile are 47th. It's an imperfect measurement, but it is a sign of the gap between the USWNT and their opposition. Expect some rotation, but again, plenty more goals.

    TH: If last week's second half is anything to go by, then this one could get ugly. The USWNT took a while to get going against Paraguay, but really turned it on after the break. If they bring that kind of quality from the first minute, this could be a clinic. 

