The Rondo, Mauricio Pochettino edition: Was the manager's USMNT return a ‘marriage of convenience’ or a ‘no-brainer’ - and will he make it to 2030?

Tom Hindle: No. Pochettino feels like a mercenary here. In line with trends around global soccer, bringing in the accomplished foreigner doesn't really offer all that much. Those managers are supposed to address the fine margins of tournament play - the differences between, say, quarterfinals and semifinals. The U.S.'s problems run far deeper than the starting XI in a hypothetical Copa America quarter against Brazil. They needed a builder, not a manager of moments.

Alex Labidou: Ultimately, yes, but this is hardly an ideal reunion. Let’s be clear: this is a marriage of convenience for both sides.

For Pochettino, unless Manchester United, Tottenham or another club of that stature comes calling, why give up the influence, lighter schedule and massive salary that come with the USMNT job? Can you really see him leaving for Fulham - or rolling the dice on Newcastle - when he can remain in a comfortable setup and wait for a Champions League-level club to call?

For U.S. Soccer, the logic is equally clear. B.J. Callaghan has built a strong case at Nashville, but he doesn’t carry Pochettino’s global credibility or commercial appeal. Pellegrino Matarazzo already has a strong European job at Real Sociedad, and if he keeps it up, there’s no reason why he can’t go further on the continent. Michael Bradley still needs more experience and sharpening, despite some highs with the New York Red Bulls. Pochettino is the best answer available right now.

Ryan Tolmich: Absolutely. There was clear progress made last cycle in terms of culture and style of play, and that progress had to make federation leadership wonder what could come next with a bit of continuity. There's also reason to believe that Pochettino will be more immune than most to Second Cycle Syndrome given his short runway in the 2026 cycle. Because of that, it was always a no-brainer as long as Pochettino himself wanted to return.