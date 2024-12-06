GOAL US writers discuss FIFPRO World 11 nominees, with Messi looking to extend his record number of appearances

The FIFPRO World 11 nominees are out, with the 2024 winners set to be revealed next week. Both the men's and women's side offer glittering shortlists, with as many big names left out as there are included.

But they also come with plenty of intrigue. After all, although 26 finalists have been named for each, only 11 can make the final team. That means sacrifices have to be made. On the men's side, the biggest question is around Lionel Messi. The Inter Miami and Argentina star has made the team a record 17 times in a row. But after spending a season in MLS - dominant at times, but also missing games after an injury in the Copa America final with Argentina - that run could come to an end.

There are also some pretty hefty omissions, with a handful of Premier League talents left off the voting lists.

As for the women, the usual suspects are here. But there's not much of a U.S. presence, with only Naomi Girma and Lindsey Horan among the nominees - with "Triple Espresso" attackers Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson not shortlisted.

And keep in mind, these are all peer-nominated players. A record 28,000 players from 70 countries have voted for the 2024 Men’s World 11 and Women’s World 11.

Of course, the great thing about awards is they engender debate. To that end, GOAL US writers break it all down in a special FIFPRO World 11 edition of... The Rondo.