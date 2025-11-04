The Rondo: Inter Miami's postseason jeopardy, Lionel Messi's MLS legacy, peak performances from Son Heung-Min and LAFC, and revisiting Cup picks

And just like that, we have some MLS playoff drama. A couple of the first-round matchups, in all honesty, were routine. LAFC made a mockery of a good Austin side. Philadelphia showed few qualms about the so-called Supporters' Shield curse, and brushed aside the Chicago Fire.
Vancouver had an awkward game 2, but still had far too much for Dallas. But some matchups require analysis. It starts with Inter Miami, whose familiar issues have cropped up again - they can't really defend. San Diego FC aren't as solid as they should be and Portland have met the moment. Meanwhile, Columbus have shown that seeding is just a concept.
Piece it all together, and, after two games, we still have five series intact, and a number of very good teams on upset watch. Isn't that why we love this thing?
GOAL US writers break down the star performers, the biggest disappointments and MLS Cup picks in the latest edition of... The Rondo.