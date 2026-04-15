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The Rondo, Inter Miami edition: How shocking was Javier Mascherano's departure? Is Xavi the solution? And are they still MLS Cup contenders?

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Javier Mascherano's shock departure showed how chaotic Inter Miami truly are, but their hunt for a new head coach will be fascinating. GOAL's writers weigh in.

Name a more shocking MLS departure in recent memory, we'll wait. On Tuesday, Inter Miami confirmed that Javier Mascherano would leave the club, less than six months after leading the team to a first MLS Cup in franchise history. In a lengthy statement, Mascherano said his departure came due to 'personal reasons.' Many eagle-eyed fans noticed that Tata Martino said the same after he left the club following an MLS Playoff defeat in 2024.

Regardless of the exact circumstances, no one saw this coming. Mascherano's Miami may have started the season a little shakily and dropped points in back-to-back games, but this always felt a little bit like a project that needed a few months to get off the ground. By the fall, it seemed, this thing would really kick into gear. Most assumed Mascherano would be there to make it all happen.

Apparently not. Mascherano's departure leaves Miami with some serious questions. Not only are they now without a manager who led them to unprecedented success, but they are also left with the unenviable job of replacing him during a World Cup year. There are, admittedly, a few good managers on the market. Xavi has appeared in some of the early social media buzz. Lionel Scaloni has cropped up, but he would only be available after the World Cup. More broadly, this seems a really good litmus test of how appealing an MLS job really is.

Either way, it will be an immensely compelling few months for MLS's most chaotic club. GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • Inter Miami CF v Austin FCGetty Images Sport

    How big of a shock was Mascherano’s departure?

    Tom Hindle: Poll 10,000 Inter Miami fans and not one of them will tell you they saw it coming. Sure, Mascherano had tied a couple of games in a row, and the CONCACAF Champions Cup exit hurts. But those were knocks, not referendums on his tenure. A tactical genius he is not, but Mascherano's position didn't seem to be in threat whatsoever.

    Ryan Tolmich: Pretty shocking, but mostly due to the timing. It would have made sense if he wanted to walk off on a high after the MLS Cup. Or to leave after the disappointing CONCACAF Champions Cup exit. It would even make sense to leave this summer post-World Cup. But now? In April? Something has to have happened because, otherwise, there's little reason to make this call right now.

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  • Orlando City SC v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    Is this the right call?

    TH: Well, it depends on who else is out there, right? It's a weird one, because Miami has always felt like a bit of a vibes job. Keep Messi happy, and you're more or less sorted. That's what Mascherano did. Now, if they go out and hire, say, Xavi, then maybe hindsight will suggest this isn't the worst thing in the world. But for now, it's a hard one to explain.

    RT: Is it shocking? Yes. Might both parties be better for it? Possibly. Mascherano leaves having boosted his coaching stock with that MLS Cup, despite some fair criticism for his approach before that playoff run. Miami, meanwhile, can turn the page towards someone with a better tactical fit. Somehow, everyone might win here.

  • Inter Miami CF v New York Red BullsGetty Images Sport

    What does this tell us about Inter Miami as a whole?

    TH: That something is deeply, deeply wrong here. Not to make light of anyone's personal experience - and we should always try to take people at their word - but Miami have now seen two managers leave for "personal reasons" in the last two years. The fact that another main man is gone and the front office has shuffled around in the meantime - their former sporting director is now their head coach - suggests that this is a club in a constant state of flux. There's no stability to be found. Perhaps that's why it took them so long to win an MLS Cup, even with Messi in the fold.

    RT: Miami want to be a global club and, on the coaching front, they sure act like it. No one is safe, and no achievement buys too much time, even for coaches who are friends with the star player. Turnover is natural at the highest levels, but not so much in MLS. In Miami, though, turnover is common as Mascherano becomes the latest big-name manager to walk out the door.

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  • FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24Getty Images Sport

    Who should replace him?

    TH: The dream surely has to be Xavi, who has been keeping his powder dry on a big job for over a year now. He checks the 'Messi friend' box, too. But he might want a European job, which would be a little more high profile. An outside shout for Lionel Scaloni after the World Cup, who is just Mascherano with a little more clout. Thiago Motta could be an option, too. He played with Messi for a year, and has been out of a job for a year after impressing in Serie A.

    RT: Pie in the sky, most fun appointment? Xavi. He's been out of the game for a little while now and would surely like to work with his old friend Messi. His time with Barcelona showed he's good with young players, too, which is part of the job description in Miami. Because of that, he makes sense, on the field and for the brand.

  • Inter Miami CF v Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Are they still MLS Cup contenders?

    TH: Absolutely. BUT they really have to get this appointment right. Any uncertainty at the top, and this could be a mightily difficult few months.

    RT: Yes. They have Messi. No need to overthink this. As long as the Argentine is around, they can beat anyone in the league.

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