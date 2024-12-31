The Rondo: Great expectations for 2025, from Club World Cup to Lionel Messi, Emma Hayes, Mauricio Pochettino, Jaedyn Shaw

GOAL US writers discuss major storylines to watch in American soccer in 2025, including Inter Miami, U.S. national teams, CWC, NWSL

What a year 2024 was for soccer in the United States. Emma Hayes and the USWNT captured a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and Mauricio Pochettino is already revamping the USMNT. In domestic leagues, the NWSL and MLS delivered captivating storylines - there was Lionel Messi exiting the MLS playoffs early and Marta winning her first NWSL championship.

Say what you will about the state of it all, but 2024 was far from boring. So, what of 2025? There will be plenty of intriguing games, from the Nations League and Gold Cup to the SheBelieves Cup for the national teams. In what could be Messi's last professional season, MLS looks as tantalizing as ever.

Factor in the Club World Cup, held on American soil, and 2025 could be quite the spectacle. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich will be participating. Top level men's soccer hasn't been this accessible in the U.S. since the 1994 World Cup. GOAL US writers break it all down in a 2025 look-ahead edition of... The Rondo.