The Rondo, Americans Abroad edition: Is it time to worry about Christian Pulisic's form at AC Milan?

And so another weekend of Americans in Europe is behind us. If we stop for a minute, consider the variables, remember to breathe, there are a few things worth pointing out here. The first is that there is a baffling four months until the World Cup starts. The second is that USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has to name a squad for the March friendlies in two weeks. And the third is the stone-cold realization that leading star Christian Pulisic is both injured and not very good at football at the moment.

No reason to panic, then. Of course, this is all slightly dramatic. There are still Americans playing at a high level all over the continent. But this season could have been a little smoother, all said. For every Weston McKennie hot streak, there's a Ricardo Pepi broken arm. For every Haji Wright masterclass, there's a Josh Sargent on strike. Football isn't always so linear, but it would have been nice to have things a bit calmer.

Still, that's why we watch this thing. If soccer were so boring and so predictable, no one would turn the TV on every weekend. And that makes it a good time to check in on Americans Abroad in another edition of... The Rondo.